This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities – Iman, Dapper Dan & Tiffany Haddish

Courtesy of Getty Images

This past week, celebrities channeled Black tie attire as they navigated through the many red carpets for award show season and annual galas. Fellas put on their most dapper suits and tuxedos, while the ladies posed regally in elegant gowns. As the highly anticipated Met Gala is less than a month away, these fresh looks fed our desire for fashion and has us even more excited for the evening known to bring out the grandest ensembles.

This past week, the Fifteen Percent Pledge, spearheaded by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, hosted their inaugural gala. The theme called for attendese to wear a Black designer – the motto of the night was, “Black tie, Black designer.” Some of the guests of the night included Dapper Dan and Iman, who looked stunning in a custom Sergio Hudson look made with a leopard print from his Spring ‘22 collection. They were also in company with the likes of Joan Smalls and Tamron Hall, who stole our hearts in her custom Laquan Smith suit.

Tiffany Haddish has also been working the latest red carpets in custom designer looks, and she’s one of our newest ‘it girls’ to watch on Instagram as she dives deeper into fashion with everyday style.

See all of the looks from this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01 Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union-Wade Instagram/@gabunion 02 Iman Courtesy of Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 03 Tamron Hall & Dapper Dan Courtesy of Arturo Holmes/Getty Images 04 Selah Marley Courtesy of Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 05 Nicole Ari Parker Courtesy of Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images 06 Joan Smalls Courtesy of Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 07 Uzo Aduba Instagram/@uzoaduba 08 Dyllón Burnside Courtesy of JC Olivera/Getty Images 09 Snoh Alegra Instagram/@snohaalegra 10 Tiffany Haddish Instagram/@tiffanyhaddish 11 Laura Harrier Courtesy of Arturo Holmes/Getty Images 12 Steve Harvey Instagram/@elly30