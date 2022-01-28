This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@yungmiami305
By Greg Emmanuel ·

As the official platform dedicated to celebrating Black women everywhere, we’re excited to feature the amazing women behind the best celebrity fashion moments this week. However, if we’re talking about the most stylish outfits spotted in the last seven days, we didn’t really have an option because the ladies delivered and outshined.

Rihanna continued her reign as the Queen of street style, while Teyana Taylor carried on as one of the flyest, yet most effortless. Overall, the girls are loving oversized puffers and sherpa coats paired with cozy, relaxed silhouettes underneath or going the sultry, chic route for a sexy reveal. 

Although the ladies are definitely center stage, there are a couple stylish gentlemen holding it down like Steve Harvey and Dwayne Wade. See all of the stellar looks ahead.

01
Lori Harvey
Instagram/@loriharvey
02
Zaya Wade
Instagram/@zayawade
03
Latto
Instagram/@latto777
04
JT
Instagram/@thegirljt
05
Ryan Destiny
Instagram/@ryandestiny
06
Rihanna
Instagram/@sephora
07
Teyana Taylor
Instagram/@teyanataylor
08
Leomie Anderson
Instagram/@leomieanderson
Loading the player...
09
Baby Tate
Instagram/@imbabytate
10
Chloe Bailey
Instagram/@chloebailey
11
Muni Long
Instagram/@munilong
12
Yung Miami
Instagram/@yungmiami305
13
La La
Instagram/@lala
14
Steve Harvey
Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv
15
Aminé
Instagram/@amine
16
Jordyn Woods
Instagram/@jordynwoods
17
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
18
Storm Reid
Instagram/@stormreid
19
Bree Runway
Instagram/@breerunway
20
Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union-Wade
Instagram/@gabunion

TOPICS: 