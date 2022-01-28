As the official platform dedicated to celebrating Black women everywhere, we’re excited to feature the amazing women behind the best celebrity fashion moments this week. However, if we’re talking about the most stylish outfits spotted in the last seven days, we didn’t really have an option because the ladies delivered and outshined.

Rihanna continued her reign as the Queen of street style, while Teyana Taylor carried on as one of the flyest, yet most effortless. Overall, the girls are loving oversized puffers and sherpa coats paired with cozy, relaxed silhouettes underneath or going the sultry, chic route for a sexy reveal.

Although the ladies are definitely center stage, there are a couple stylish gentlemen holding it down like Steve Harvey and Dwayne Wade. See all of the stellar looks ahead.