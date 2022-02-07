Capricorn season is going strong and we’ve found ourselves celebrating some of our favorite Black women and their birthdays over the past week. Ryan Destiny and all of her girls gathered in the mountains to celebrate another year around the sun, while we witnessed Mary J. Blige serve a look in her silver birthday suit for her celebration of life. We also celebrated Issa Rae’s birthday this week, and we’re sure she was somewhere serving melanin and style.

In addition to some delicious celebrity street style (courtesy of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky), the celebs also brought the fashions to television. Lizzo made her debut on Rupaul’s Drag Race and we drooled over her afro-futurist ensemble. And the Real Housewives of Potomac made their way over to Project Runway to rock some amazing designs from the talented contestants. Needless to say, they all looked great!

See all of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.