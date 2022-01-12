15 Fab Photos To Help Wish Issa Rae A Hella Happy 37th Birthday!
Cheers to Issa Rae! It’s the actress and mogul’s 37th birthday today.

In true Capricorn fashion, Issa has created a comedy empire via hard work and a DIY approach in the span of just 10 years. What started as a simple yet hilarious web series has blossomed into a full production company (Hoorae), a music and podcast division (Raedio), and even recently signed a huge 8-figure production deal with Warner Media.

From The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl web series to Insecure on HBO, from dominating the small screen to taking film by storm in romances like The Photograph and comedies like Little, Issa has carved out space for funny Black women both in front of and behind the camera.

As the recently-wed Hollywood heavy-hitter celebrates another rotation around the sun thriving in limitless abundance, take a look back at some of her most striking style moments over the past few years.

01
The Amex Brunch at Art Basel 2021
02
‘Insecure’ Final Season Premiere
03
73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
04
52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards
05
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala 2021
06
13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon
07
Vera Wang fashion show, NYFW 2020
08
“A Lowkey Conversation With Issa Rae and Prentice Penny” at Sundance 2020
09
‘The Photograph’ NYC Premiere
10
The Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Little”
11
‘Little’ Premiere Event in Atlanta
12
2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood Event
13
2019 NBA Awards
14
24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
15
Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball