15 Fab Photos To Help Wish Issa Rae A Hella Happy 37th Birthday!

Cheers to Issa Rae! It’s the actress and mogul’s 37th birthday today.

In true Capricorn fashion, Issa has created a comedy empire via hard work and a DIY approach in the span of just 10 years. What started as a simple yet hilarious web series has blossomed into a full production company (Hoorae), a music and podcast division (Raedio), and even recently signed a huge 8-figure production deal with Warner Media.

From The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl web series to Insecure on HBO, from dominating the small screen to taking film by storm in romances like The Photograph and comedies like Little, Issa has carved out space for funny Black women both in front of and behind the camera.

As the recently-wed Hollywood heavy-hitter celebrates another rotation around the sun thriving in limitless abundance, take a look back at some of her most striking style moments over the past few years.