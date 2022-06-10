Courtesy of HBO Max

This week, HBO Max’s Legendary wrapped up the third season of ballroom houses competing week after week until the last house was crowned as the winner. In honor of the finale, we decided to take a look back at all of the judge’s looks from Season 3 and round up the best ones.

Season 3’s judges included Keke Palmer, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, and ballroom iconLeiomy Maldonado, along with celebrity guest judges that changed each episode. This season, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, and more made appearances, joining the show as guest judges. Each episode, the challenges were based around a new theme for the houses to orchestrate their performances and to inspire their custom looks and glam.

At the beginning of each episode, the judges strutted down the catwalk in their fabulous ensembles that were also inspired by the episode’s theme. In the exaggerated nature of ballroom culture, the judges dressed in their best, over the top looks and with Law Roach sitting on the Legendary board as a judge, both the houses and the other judges made sure to make their looks fashionable too.

In our book, the looks ahead were the best of Season 3 and they certainly deserve tens across the board.