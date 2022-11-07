The Best Celebrity Wax Figures Of All Time

Among all the awards, honors, and accolades the stars of music and film can receive in the modern era, one of the most unique and highly coveted remains the Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The life-sized, feature-accurate immortalization is an honor that has been bestowed upon some of the top actors, singers, and sports figures in their respective industries. On Friday, Missy Elliott became the latest entertainer to have a celebrity wax figure revealed at Madame Tussauds museum in Las Vegas. Sharing a photo of the life-like recreation, she wrote, “YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON. It’s INSANE. The braids in my hair they did strand by strand NO wig or unit.”

As we looked at the figure, we had to agree with Missy, which got us thinking about some of the other exceptional celebrity wax figures around. Take a look at Missy’s and some of our other faves below. Can you tell these stars apart from their figures?