Star Gazing: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Jennifer Hudson Get Wax Figures

If you feel like you’ve been seeing double this week, there’s a reason. Madame Tussauds Los Angeles revealed its wax figures of Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, and Jennifer Hudson, and each statue bares a striking resemblance to the talented actresses.

Elsewhere, our favorite singers and leading ladies were seen on red carpets, stadium fields, and stages doing what they do best amid the chaos of New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. Scroll below to see them out and about.