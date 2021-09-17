Star Gazing: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Jennifer Hudson Get Wax Figures

If you feel like you’ve been seeing double this week, there’s a reason. Madame Tussauds Los Angeles revealed its wax figures of Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, and Jennifer Hudson, and each statue bares a striking resemblance to the talented actresses.
Elsewhere, our favorite singers and leading ladies were seen on red carpets, stadium fields, and stages doing what they do best amid the chaos of New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. Scroll below to see them out and about.
01
Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart
The engaged couple share a kiss after being honored at the 2021 Pure Heat Community Festival during the 25th Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend in Atlanta.
02
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was spotted in NYC during the press run for her new memoir.
03
Amandla Stenberg
The actress was spotted at a special screening of Dear Evan Hansen.
04
Lianne La Havas
The British singer-songwriter attended the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in London.
05
Tiffany Haddish
The actress’s wax figure is appropriately styled in her signature Alexander McQueen dress.
06
Jennifer Hudson
J-Hud’s wax figure could not be more spot on.
07
Angela Bassett
Bassett’s wax figure rocks a sequin jumpsuit by Greta Constantine with shoes by Casadei.
08
Gladys Knight
The legendary singer performed the national anthem at the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.
09
Rosario Dawson
The actress stunned in this colorful dress while speaking at the runway for Studio 189 during NYFW.