Taylour Paige, Eddie Murphy Sign On For 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel At Netflix

Eddie Murphy has signed on for another iteration of his classic 80’s comedy franchise, and he’s bringing actress Taylour Paige along for the ride.

Deadline confirms that the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has been greenlit for production at Netflix. The film will see Murphy reprising his beloved titular role and co-producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer.

Paige, who shot to popularity for her roles in Vh1’s cheer drama Hit The Floor, 2020’s A24 hit twitter-saga Zola, and a recent appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited 4th studio album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers in early 2022. Paige’s role in the film has yet to be disclosed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Taylour Paige attends ELLE x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party at Sunset Tower on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic,)

The Beverly Hills Cop series premiered in 1984, following the story of streetwise Detroit police officer Axel Foley, going rogue in Beverly Hills to seek answers in the murder of a beloved friend. The film became a bonafide blockbuster and comedy classic, spawning two prior sequels in 1987 and 1994.

The film comes as an aside to Murphy’s previous $70 million deal with Netflix for an exclusive standup comedy special, and his prior comedic biopic hit on the streaming giant, Dolemite is my Name, co-starring Wesley Snipes.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 5: The movie “Beverly Hills Cop”, directed by Martin Brest. Seen here, Eddie Murphy as Det. Axel Foley. Initial theatrical release December 5, 1984. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Production on the film is reportedly already underway. Though no word has yet been released on when audiences can expect to see it in their home theaters, the film is anticipated some time in 2023.