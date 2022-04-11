Summer Walker turns 26 today! The Aries queen kicks off another rotation around the sun still singing her truth and showing up unapologetically as her authentic self.
Singing through her love, her life, and personal lessons learned in real-time throughout her twenties, transitioning from fun-loving party girl to motherhood and beyond, Summer’s unique brand of R&B soul is resonant for millions of Black women.
She’s been Over It since 2019, bursting onto the scene with “Girls Need Love” and now keeps her fans in the grip of her ethereal voice during her Still Over It era, with lamentations wishing “No Love” came from her original plea. Summer sings the ups and downs, highs and lows of navigating love and relationships in the modern era.
In celebration of her big day, take a look at photos of Summer’s notable performances and style moments.