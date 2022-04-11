Loading the player…

Summer Walker turns 26 today! The Aries queen kicks off another rotation around the sun still singing her truth and showing up unapologetically as her authentic self.

Singing through her love, her life, and personal lessons learned in real-time throughout her twenties, transitioning from fun-loving party girl to motherhood and beyond, Summer’s unique brand of R&B soul is resonant for millions of Black women.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Summer Walker performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She’s been Over It since 2019, bursting onto the scene with “Girls Need Love” and now keeps her fans in the grip of her ethereal voice during her Still Over It era, with lamentations wishing “No Love” came from her original plea. Summer sings the ups and downs, highs and lows of navigating love and relationships in the modern era.

In celebration of her big day, take a look at photos of Summer’s notable performances and style moments.

01 Black Music Collective GRAMMY Celebration 02 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective – Performance 03 2022 Billboard Women In Music Honors 04 2021 Soul Train Awards Performance 05 2021 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet 06 BET Awards 2021 07 Los Angeles Performance, 2019 08 London, 2019 09 10th Annual ONE Musicfest, Atlanta – 2019 10 Lights On Festival Curated by H.E.R., 2019 11 New York City, 2019

