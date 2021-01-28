Summer Walker gave her fans something to smile about with the release of her music video for “Body,” a song that’s long stood out as a fan favorite from her 2019 platinum-selling debut album Over It.

The simple and serene black and white visuals show a pregnant Walker looking effortlessly beautiful in a black slip dress and simple makeup. The breathtaking views of Malibu and Calabasas set the backdrop of this video. By the looks of it, Walker is embracing every moment of being pregnant.

Walker, who has been open about her battles with social anxiety, stayed true to herself by appearing solo in the video. See the gorgeous visuals for “Body” below.

Walker told Harper’s BAZAAR that “Body” is a message of self-love and acceptance of one’s self. “I think you should do what makes you feel good about your body,” she tells the magazine.

Back in November, Walker announced that she and her boyfriend, producer London On Da Track, were expecting their first child together. The first time mom has not only been looking forward to giving birth, but has been open about her journey to safeguard her mental health.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared, “your mental health is more important than your career, money and other people’s opinions, that event you said you would attend, your partner’s mood and your family’s wishes combined. If taking care of yourself means letting someone down, then let someone down.”

Amen to that!