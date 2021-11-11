Star Gazing: See What Your Favorite Celebs Are Up To This Week

We may have a few less hours of light during the day now that Daylight Savings has passed, but that change hasn’t dimmed the light of your favorite celebs.

Across the country – and globe – this week, Black women have been doing what we do best this — handling our business and looking good while doing it. From Philly to Los Angeles, to New York City and London, several famous ladies have been making their voices heard, from performing on stages to speaking in front of crowds, and in some instances even accepting well-deserved honors.

Scroll below to which entertainers were given their flowers this week and who stepped out in style to support other artists.