Missy Elliott Accepts Her Long-Awaited Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Congratulations are in order for Missy Elliott! The prolific, culture-defining rapper, singer, and record producer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon.

The four-time Grammy winner was granted a star at a new location outside Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard. She became emotional while giving her acceptance speech, tearfully thanking the organization for giving her such an honorable recognition.

“I’d come here 20-some years ago and just used to walk past all of these stars and just imagine,” she said at the podium. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened. I’m truly standing here.”

The 50-year-old trailblazer was joined by her manager Mona Scott Young and artists Lizzo and Ciara. The two superstar singers helped introduce Missy at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony, thanking her for carving out a path for each of them in the industry.

Ciara shared her congratulations to her inspiration and sister via Instagram. “Miss my Big Sis. Words can’t describe what it was like to witness this moment! It was Surreal!,” she wrote.

“You’re a Legend inside and out! The sweetest soul. It brings my heart joy to see how God is blessing you! You deserve it all! I love you so much! Go Miss Go!”

Missy shared her own elation with fans via Twitter, acknowledging that though this type of recognition is long overdue for her, but in her eyes, the timing is always perfect.

“I know a lot of people say (Missy it’s bout Time) but this was the right time (God’s Timing) & I am Grateful!” she wrote. “This is a moment that I shall never forget and all the people who have been on this journey with me I Thank You.”

“This is a moment that I shall never forget & all the people who have been on this journey with me through my ups and downs & sickness I want you all to know how much you mean to me,” she continued via Instagram. “I am still filled by seeing I have a star amongst so many other great Stars. My heart is Smiling and I thank all my SuperFriends and all the female EMCEES before me. Thank you for being the foundation for me Queens. I am HUMBLED!”

“[Missy has] broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement to Billboard. “She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

Missy is the 2,708th recipient of a star on the famed walkway of recognition. Check out her full acceptance speech below: