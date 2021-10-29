Missy Elliott To Be Awarded Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Missy Elliott will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8.

The Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer will become the 2708th star on the iconic street with hers being dedicated in the category of Recording. Ciara and Lizzo, along with Elliott’s manager, Mona Scott-Young, will assist in unveiling the star.

Elliott’s star will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Amoeba Records store. The location isn’t far from that of legendary California-based radio personality Big Boy, who was awarded his star in September.

In her 30 years as an artist, Elliott changed the landscape of hip-hop through her fashion, musical style, and unique creative vision.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer. “She continues to break barriers year after year, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

In addition to her five Grammy awards, Elliott is the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’s also the first to receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music.

The official ceremony will take place on Monday, November 8 at 11:30 A.M. PDT.