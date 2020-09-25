Megan Thee Stallion To Perform On The Season Premiere Of ‘SNL’

Hot girl summer has officially transitioned to hot girl fall.

The top hottie herself, Megan Thee Stallion, will be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s 46th season premiere; comedian Chris Rock along for the ride as the show’s host. What could be more epic?

After shifting to a remote setup earlier this year during the height of the pandemic, SNL is setting its sights back to in-studio guests with Megan Thee Stallion and Chris Rock, who’s leading the new series of FX’s Fargo, first on deck. In what’s to become a historic show, the appearance will mark the first-ever SNL appearance for the rap star and the third time hosting for Rock—who previously hosted episodes in 1994 and most recently in 2014.

“HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl,” she wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance will serve as her first proper appearance on the sketch comedy show — after appearing to perform with Chance the Rapper this time last year on “Handsome.”

This announcement comes after the news Jim Carrey would take over the reins from Woody Harrelson playing Joe Biden, as America draws closer to the presidential election. Alec Baldwin will be reprising his role as Donald Trump.

The season premiere airs October 3 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.