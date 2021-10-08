Star Gazing: Peep Your Favorite Celebs At This Week’s Premieres

Fall doesn’t just mark colder weather, leaves falling off of trees and less sunlight. This season is also the time when networks and studios prepare to launch new projects, which its stars happily step out to promote.

This week, we spotted world premieres of new films, launch events for new TV and streaming series and even the debut of new plays on Broadway—all of which Black actresses attended in fabulous red carpet fashions.

Scroll below to see your favorite celebs out in these streets and learn more about what they’ve been cooking up behind the scenes.

01 Zendaya Zendaya was honored at the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating “Trailblazers of the New Normal” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 02 Queen Latifah The actress appeared on The Tonight Show. 03 Niecy Nash The actress attended Malinda Williams’ Rise And Shine: Ladies Who Brunch event in West Hollywood. 04 Cynthia Erivo The British star attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris. 05 Cardi B The rapper attended the Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show in Paris. 06 Taraji P. Henson The actress dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden. 07 Gabrielle Union Gabby appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden as well. 08 Tessa Thompson The actress was spotted filming “Westworld” in New York. 09 Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion performed during the ACL Music festival. 10 Regina King The star of The Harder They Fall attended the World Premiere in London. 11 Sabrina Dhowre Elba Elba attended the London premiere of The Harder They Fall. 12 Rosario Dawson The actress attended the D.C. premiere of her new series Dopesick 13 Samira Wiley, Kandi Burruss and Angela Basset The stars gathered for the first preview of the new play Thoughts of A Colored Man on Broadway. 14 Lashana Lynch Paparazzi spotted the actress in SoHo.