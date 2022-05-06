Star Gazing: Met Gala Afterparties And NYC Events

As both theWhite House Correspondent’s Dinner and the Met Gala each wond to a close, it was far from the end of the night for celebs who donned their best for some of the most exclusive prestige events in the industry. After the party, there’s always the after-party, and these celebs were sure to be seen on the scene with a fresh outfit change and their dancing shoes laced up.

Take a look at some of the hottest celeb sightings of the week below:

01 Sheryl Lee Ralph The Abbott Elementary star was spotted at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents’ Weekend Garden Brunch 02 Don Lemon The CNN anchor was seen in his Spring best at the Correspondent’s Garden Brunch 03 Kyla Pratt Just ahead of walking the carpet at the Correspondents’ Dinner big night, Pratt donned her casual best for the brunch event. 04 Chlöe, Normani These starlets stunned at Cipriani, fresh from stealing the show on the Met steps 05 Damson Idris The Snowfall star was spotted partying the night away at D’USSÉ Cognac’s exclusive Met Gala after party at Cipriani’s. 06 Burna Boy Fresh off his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, the African Giant hit Cipriani for D’USSE’s exclusive Met Gala afterparty. 07 Kid Cudi The singer and hip hop star was spotted snapping photos inside Cipriani at D’USSE’s afterparty 08 Winnie Harlow The model struck a pose at the private affair 09 Terrence J. The host rubbed elbows with fashion’s elite at the exclusive post-Met Gala affair 10 Issa Rae, Steve Stoute Issa was all smiles while chatting with Steve Stoute at a SelectCon panel discussion. 11 Issa Rae Issa was a vision in bright contrasting color while arriving to her panel to drop gems 12 Megan Thee Stallion The rap superstar hit the stage at the WMX Newfront event 13 Megan Thee Stallion While performing one of her infectious hits, Megan put those bionic knees to work as she’s known well to do. 14 Alfre Woodard The legendary actress attended the launch event for The Porter on BET+ at Bathtub Gin in LA. 15 Mouna Traoré The starlet was spotted at Bathtub Gin for the premiere event for BET+’s The Porter 16 Jessica Otse and Loren Lott The actresses struck a pose at The Porter‘s LA launch event