Star Gazing: Met Gala Afterparties And NYC Events

As both theWhite House Correspondent’s Dinner and the Met Gala each wond to a close, it was far from the end of the night for celebs who donned their best for some of the most exclusive prestige events in the industry. After the party, there’s always the after-party, and these celebs were sure to be seen on the scene with a fresh outfit change and their dancing shoes laced up.
Take a look at some of the hottest celeb sightings of the week below:
01
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Abbott Elementary star was spotted at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents’ Weekend Garden Brunch
02
Don Lemon
The CNN anchor was seen in his Spring best at the Correspondent’s Garden Brunch
03
Kyla Pratt
Just ahead of walking the carpet at the Correspondents’ Dinner big night, Pratt donned her casual best for the brunch event.
04
Chlöe, Normani
These starlets stunned at Cipriani, fresh from stealing the show on the Met steps
05
Damson Idris
The Snowfall star was spotted partying the night away at D’USSÉ Cognac’s exclusive Met Gala after party at Cipriani’s.
06
Burna Boy
Fresh off his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, the African Giant hit Cipriani for D’USSE’s exclusive Met Gala afterparty.
07
Kid Cudi
The singer and hip hop star was spotted snapping photos inside Cipriani at D’USSE’s afterparty
08
Winnie Harlow
The model struck a pose at the private affair
09
Terrence J.
The host rubbed elbows with fashion’s elite at the exclusive post-Met Gala affair
10
Issa Rae, Steve Stoute
Issa was all smiles while chatting with Steve Stoute at a SelectCon panel discussion.
11
Issa Rae
Issa was a vision in bright contrasting color while arriving to her panel to drop gems
12
Megan Thee Stallion
The rap superstar hit the stage at the WMX Newfront event
13
Megan Thee Stallion
While performing one of her infectious hits, Megan put those bionic knees to work as she’s known well to do.
14
Alfre Woodard
The legendary actress attended the launch event for The Porter on BET+ at Bathtub Gin in LA.
15
Mouna Traoré
The starlet was spotted at Bathtub Gin for the premiere event for BET+’s The Porter
16
Jessica Otse and Loren Lott
The actresses struck a pose at The Porter‘s LA launch event