Megan & Lizzo Snap Selfies, Kerry & Hubby Hit The Dancefloor: A Peek Inside This Year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala returned to its full glory and its true annual date, the first Monday in May last night. With it came stars from every sector of entertainment and media, ready to wow the paparazzi and fans with their take on this year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour,” a nod to the Gilded Age period in American history from the 1870’s to the 1910’s to honor the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s Spring fashion exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”
Everyone from Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana DeBose, Chlöe, Jodie Turner Smith, Lena Waithe, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monaé, Michaela Jaé Rodrigez, La La Anthony, Lizzo, Kerry Washington, and more all hitting the carpet with impeccable style.
But at the end of that hotly-anticipated red carpet is a super-exclusive invite-only event where stars of the fashion world rub elbows with celebrities and enjoy fun, food, and festivities closed to the public. While cameras weren’t typically permitted inside the event in previous years, we were able to take a look at exactly what the stars get up to once they get to the top of that famous staircase.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Simone Ashley, Ariana DeBose, and Anitta react during a musical performance at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Take a peek at the dance floor, conversations, and jovial stolen moments that took place inside last night’s celebrity-laden event in support and celebration of the Museum’s efforts.