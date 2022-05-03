Megan & Lizzo Snap Selfies, Kerry & Hubby Hit The Dancefloor: A Peek Inside This Year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala returned to its full glory and its true annual date, the first Monday in May last night. With it came stars from every sector of entertainment and media, ready to wow the paparazzi and fans with their take on this year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour,” a nod to the Gilded Age period in American history from the 1870’s to the 1910’s to honor the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s Spring fashion exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Everyone from Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana DeBose, Chlöe, Jodie Turner Smith, Lena Waithe, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monaé, Michaela Jaé Rodrigez, La La Anthony, Lizzo, Kerry Washington, and more all hitting the carpet with impeccable style.

But at the end of that hotly-anticipated red carpet is a super-exclusive invite-only event where stars of the fashion world rub elbows with celebrities and enjoy fun, food, and festivities closed to the public. While cameras weren’t typically permitted inside the event in previous years, we were able to take a look at exactly what the stars get up to once they get to the top of that famous staircase.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Simone Ashley, Ariana DeBose, and Anitta react during a musical performance at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Take a peek at the dance floor, conversations, and jovial stolen moments that took place inside last night’s celebrity-laden event in support and celebration of the Museum’s efforts.

01 Questlove, Precious Lee, Ndey Buri, Lena Waithe, Janelle Monáe, Naomi Campbell, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union, Winnie Harlow, Quannah Chasinghorse, Jodie Turner-Smith, Paapa Essiedu, and Damson Idris Melanated magic hit the featured rose wall as these stars of the runway, stage, court and screen linked up for a photo opp. 02 Naomi Campbell, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade It was selfie time for the Wades, Naomi Campbell, and iPhone photographer Kerry Washington. 03 Jodie Turner-Smith and Megan Thee Stallion The H-Town hottie had something to say to the screen star while stated at the glitzy gala. 04 Jon Batiste and Cynthia Erivo The Grammy-winning duo had a dance break with the live marching band inside the star-studded fundraiser. 05 Lena Waithe, Radha Blank, and Danai Gurira The beauty and brains behind some of Hollywood’s top outputs struck a pose during dinner. 06 Janelle Monáe and Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell admired Janelle’s outfit for the evening inside the event. 07 Ciara The host and songstress walked the Met’s elaborate runway. 08 Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Simone Ashley, Ariana DeBose, and Anitta Kerry and her husband hit the dancefloor alongside Oscar-winner Ariana Debose and stars of music and film industries. 09 Lizzo Lizzo showed off her custom gown at the party’s entrance… 10 Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monáe The Moonlight co-stars flaunted their outfits on the dancefloor 11 Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz The celeb couple stopped and had a conversation with a festively-dressed guest. 12 Megan Thee Stallion, Jeremy Scott, Ariana DeBose and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Table 18 was the place to be for Thee Stallion, Jeremy Scott, and beauties Ariana and Michaela Jaé 13 Anderson.Paak and Kacey Musgraves The soulful multi-instrumentalist stole a moment with the Nashville darling. Could a country-funk collab be on the way? 14 Chlöe and Janelle Monáe The risk-takers struck a pose in their gilded-theme attire of the evening 15 Lori Harvey The socialite with abs of steel showed off her glam in front of the wall of roses 16 Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, and Ndey Buri The rapper and the songstress chit-chatted with the model inside the gala. We also spy Lizzo embracing Anitta in the background! 17 La Anthony, Ashton Sanders, Chloe Bailey, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II All smiles for these entertainment icons who chatted in a cozy corner during the party. 18 Ashton Sanders and Tessa Thompson The actors decided to make the Met Steps their moment as they exited the festivities. 19 Lenny Kravitz The rocker snaked his way across the stage, stunning the crowd with one of his famous guitar solos! 20 Questlove, Anderson.Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo It’s all about the selfie in a room as stylish and influential as this! 21 Cardi B Our May/June cover star never misses, and tonight was no exception as she struck a pose on her way to the afterparty. 22 Janelle Monáe, Jack Harlow Janelle and Jack had much to discuss over champagne and passed hors d’oeuvres. 23 Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, and Ndey Buri The ladies served fierce faces as the cameras flashed. 24 Giveon, Jon Batiste, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade The music heavyweights paused for a flick with The Wades as they exited for the evening’s infamous afterparties. 25 Jon Batiste The Oscar and Grammy-winner got into the second-line spirit while performing with the live band. 26 La La Anthony The host of the evening took center stage in her burgundy look.