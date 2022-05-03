7 Gilded And Glamorous Couples At The 2022 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

If you were staying updated on all the guests who attended the Met Gala on Monday, you already know the slew of big stars who turned heads while interpreting this year’s theme: Gilded Glamour. The jury is still out on who completely knocked the theme out of the ballpark fashion wise, but I was more so focused on who brought love to the red carpet.

Truthfully speaking, not many people did so this time around. Most married and boo’d up stars came solo (from an Offset-less Cardi to a no-show Michael B. Jordan for Lori Harvey — though she came with her stellar abs). The focus was on the fashion, so we get it. Not everyone was worried about bringing a date if it wasn’t the designer of their look for the evening.

But some did come with the one they love. From New York politicians to A-listers and music royalty. Heck, there was even a proposal on the red carpet! So there were some memorable moments worth capturing and collecting for you to check out.

See seven couples who attended this year’s event and the way they took on the theme (either lots of shine or lots of old NYC style). Fashion’s biggest night also happened to be date night for these special pairs.

01 Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 02 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 03 Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 04 Juan David Borrero and Jasmine Tookes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 05 Maya Haile and Marcus Samuelsson Mike Coppola/Getty Images 06 NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Wife Tracey Collins Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 07 Bobby Digi Olisa and Commissioner of NYC Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue