Megan Thee Stallion Receives Houston’s Key To The City

Photo by: Arturo Holmes

Megan Thee Stallion was celebrated by the city of Houston this past weekend for her contributions to the community that she has called home for so many years.

The award-winning rapper had May 2 designated as “Megan Thee Stallion Day” by Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with being presented the key to the city. According to KHOU 11, the date holds a special place in her heart because it is the day that two of the most influential people in her life were born.

“Came home quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and my grandmother’s birthday May 2nd is official MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX,” the musician wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

Turner spoke to the importance of Megan’s impact on Houston, and how her assistance during times of crisis were pivotal to the city’s economy.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said Sunday. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

Last year, the recent Texas Southern graduate launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which is a nonprofit that was created to focus on education, housing, health, and wellness in impoverished areas. Per the KHOU 11 report, before Sunday’s celebration at City Hall, Megan Thee Stallion surprised three individuals with $5,000 each from the foundation named in honor of her parents.