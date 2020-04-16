Getty Images

Listen, don’t come around Queen Latifah’s house during this quarantine because the actress is definitely ready to set it off.

Latifah along with Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall stopped by their Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to have a bunch of laughs, Zoom-style, answering fan questions and revealing their celebrity crushes. (For Pinkett Smith, it’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, while Hall jokingly said its Pinkett Smith’s hubby, Will Smith. Latifah revealed she appreciated the “fire” of model, Adriana Lima.)

The actresses who immortalized the fun-loving Flossy Posse also spoke about how they’re dealing with self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I immediately stocked up on food, bullets, I ain’t gon’ front,” the Queen hesitantly admitted. “Everything is locked and loaded around here. Queen got to handle the castle around here.”

Pinkett Smith, a longtime friend of Latfiah, expressed her surprise that bullets weren’t first on the list.

“I was trying to show some growth…and not be as Newark as I normally can be,” Queen, who’s birth name is Dana Owens, quipped in response.

The singer also revealed that isolation has led her to spend more time in the kitchen.

“I been cooking a lot. I didn’t realize I could even cook like that—baking chicken and making mashed potatoes from scratch. Honestly, I’ve been cooking and cleaning so much, I’ve literally stopped and praised my ancestors for all of the back-breaking work that they did,” she said.

Queen’s newfound domesticity has allowed her to keep things in perspective during this ordeal.

“My great-grandmother she kept house. She was basically a housekeeper. She took care of the kids, cooked, cleaned,” she revealed. “Out of 365 days, I think she worked 350 something days. And she made $209. When I start kind of getting in a way about things that knowledge sort of hits me and it makes me change my perspective.”