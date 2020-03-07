Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency after 21 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed across the state earlier this week.

Via Pix 11, Cuomo confirmed that there are 11 cases of the virus in New York City, four in Nassau County, 57 in Westchester County, two in Rockland County, and two in Saratoga County.

A majority of the cases are said to be connected to a 50-year-old Westchester lawyer who was hospitalized with the illness. Two other patients who contracted the illness were recently aboard a cruise ship, while one woman and a pharmacist are believed to have been in contact with a patient from Pennsylvania during a conference in Miami.

Cuomo stated that the current focus is Westchester, where officials are contemplating closing nursing homes, senior centers, and schools.

Students in the CUNY and SUNY system aboard a plane expected to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport will also be quarantined as a precaution.