Tiffany Haddish stunned on the red carpet at the Like A Boss premiere in New York on Tuesday night with a flawless glow and a sleek bob. The chin-length ‘do was the work of famed celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, who has glammed everyone from Angela Bassett to Tessa Thompson and everyone in between.

Her creativity has no bounds and even when she’s creating a look around a simple concept like a bob, she makes it magical. Haddish slayed the event with a slight smoky eye that complemented the polished and sleek hairstyle. The actress entered 2020 showing us that she’s not playing when it comes to upping the ante on her glamour this year.

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



In the film Haddish plays a cosmetics executive alongside her best friend, played by Rose Byrne. So naturally we were expecting her to bring it with the beauty for this particular premiere. And she didn’t disappoint.

We’re looking forward to seeing more of Haddish’s red carpet hair this year. She’s clearly ready to step into the role of beauty crush like a true boss.

