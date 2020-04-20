Sadly, Offset is the most recent celebrity to mourn the loss of a loved one due to the novel coronavirus. The rapper recently revealed that his great uncle has died from complications of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the 28-year old rapper shared in an Instagram Story, “Smfh this corona shit done killed my great uncle. RIP uncle Jerry damn man.”

“Pray for my family,” Offset added in a second story update.

Just a few weeks ago the “Clout” rapper encouraged fans to “stay safe” and “stay prayed up.”

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, has been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic, first going viral for referencing the coronavirus as some “shit [that’s] getting real.”

The Bronx rap star also recently spoke out about her frustration at the late closure of borders to manage the spread of the coronavirus in an Instagram Live interview with former presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders.

During their conversation, Cardi slammed the Trump administration for how they’ve managed the coronavirus pandemic thus far.

“I feel like they put capitalism, money, trading, [and] goods before our health,” Cardi voiced. “Apologize for messing up, and do better for us.”

This comes as Donald Trump is pressuring governors to reopen their states, and release the lock downs put in place to curb the spread of the virus, to benefit the economy.