New Orleans Bounce DJ Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Courtesy of Facebook

New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality, DJ Black N Mild, died Thursday at the age of 44 after testing positive for COVID-19. The Times-Picayune reports that the DJ, born Oliver Stokes Jr., was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana on Thursday.

A beloved figure in the bounce community, Stokes was also an in-school suspension coordinator at Arthur Ashe Charter School. Sabrina Pence, the CEO of FirstLine Schools, the charter organization that operates Arthur Ashe, told The Times-Picayune, “Our school community is devastated.”

Stokes had reportedly chronicled the early stages of his battle with the illness on social, describing a trip to an urgent care center on March 9 and his 102.4-degree temperature. By March 11, he’d been admitted to University Medical Center. His last social media post read, “Pneumonia not the flu.”

Stokes was remembered by fellow bounce producer Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott, who offered condolences to Stokes’ children.

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as tips for taking care of yourselves, your families, and your communities.