Check Out 4 Of The Hottest Couples From The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards traditionally leaves the door open to invite spectacle, drama, and iconic moments.

Last night didn’t disappoint. From Flavor Flav gifting Olympian Jordan Chiles with a bronze clock and Olympic prize money to Megan Thee Stallion paying homage to an Iconic Britney Spears VMA outfit, the night was filled with surprises, including some of our favorite couples in attendance.

As we recently reported, Yandy and Mendeecees have been experiencing a lot of turbulence in their marriage. So, when we saw them all dressed up in love on the red carpet, our eyebrows instantly went up. The married couple dressed in a matching black ensemble to attend the awards show and snap a few pictures on the carpet.

Check out some other gorgeous couples attending the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Kirk Frost and Rasheeda attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Yandy Smith and Mandecee attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic)

Kamie Crawford and her Date, Xavier Champagne