Check Out 4 Of The Hottest Couples From The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards traditionally leaves the door open to invite spectacle, drama, and iconic moments.
Last night didn’t disappoint. From Flavor Flav gifting Olympian Jordan Chiles with a bronze clock and Olympic prize money to Megan Thee Stallion paying homage to an Iconic Britney Spears VMA outfit, the night was filled with surprises, including some of our favorite couples in attendance.
As we recently reported, Yandy and Mendeecees have been experiencing a lot of turbulence in their marriage. So, when we saw them all dressed up in love on the red carpet, our eyebrows instantly went up. The married couple dressed in a matching black ensemble to attend the awards show and snap a few pictures on the carpet.
Check out some other gorgeous couples attending the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Kirk Frost and Rasheeda
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti
Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris
Kamie Crawford and her Date, Xavier Champagne