Recapping The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

This year’s Video Music Awards took place Wednesday evening, with a handful of starlets gracing the red carpet, all vying for MTV’s coveted moon person award. This year, Houston’s very own Megan Thee Stallion served as the mistress of ceremonies, for an evening that was filled with talent.

ESSENCE previously reported that Taylor Swift led in award nominations, and she managed to take home seven of the 10 categories she was nominated for. Megan took home two awards, for Art Direction for “BOA,” and Trending Video for “Mamushi.” SZA, who was tied with Megan with five nomination, won Best R&B Video for her hit song, “Snooze.”

The Best Hip-Hop category was seemingly snubbed, with Eminem as the winner for his song “Houdini.” The category included entries from Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Travis Scott, and Drake. Similarly, in the Song Of The Year category, both Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar were snubbed, losing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” song.

Lenny Kravitz won in the Best Rock category for “Human,” a song from his 12th album, Blue Electric Light. The award marks his second VMA win, following his first in 1993 for Best Male Video for “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

Tyla, who was one of the few artists nominated for the VMA’s for the very first time, won in the Afrobeats category for her certified multi-platinum song, “Water.”

Elsewhere, the awards ceremony was filled with stunning performances, including GloRilla, LL Cool J, Flavor Fav and Chuck D and Kravitz, who performed alongside Quavo.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Flavor Flav, Chuck D, LL Cool J perform on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Plenty of Black stars showed up and showed out, too. Everyone from Ts Madison, Busta Rhymes, Coco Jones, and Shaboozey were in attendance.

Check out the full list of winners below. (Winners listed in bold)

Video Of The Year

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem – “Houdini”

SZA – “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Eminem – “Houdini”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Snooze”

Tyla – “Water”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” –

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Best Alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

U2 – “Atomic City”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny – “Monaco”

Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”

Myke Towers – “Lala”

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla – “Water”

Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”

Best K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Lisa – “Rockstar”

NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

NewJeans – “Super Shy”

Stray Kids – “Lalalala”

Tomorrow X Together – “Deja vu”

Video For Good

Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”

Raye – “Genesis”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Best Editing

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine” – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman