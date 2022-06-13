There’s even more Megan Thee Stallion in store for the Pynk Posse! In addition to her original song for season 2 of STARZ’s hit stripper-drama P-Valley, it has just been revealed that the Hot Girl herself will make a formal on-screen appearance on the show.

The Grammy award-winning artist will appear later in the season as rapper “Tina Snow,” a nod to her real-world rap alter ego and title of the 2018 EP that put her on the map.

Sharp-eared fans likely already noticed Megan’s presence in Season 2 Episode 2, “Seven Pounds of Pressure,” when her voice was heard instructing DJ Neva Scared to run the beat back as he worked in an Atlanta studio with a mystery artist.

The nature of Megan’s character’s appearance is still under close wraps, but it appears that she may be a player in the Lil’ Murda / Miss Mississippi Dirty Dozen Tour drama as she has kept resident DJ and beatmaker DJ Neva Scared occupied and away from the state of Mississippi and his frequent collaborator.

Megan Thee Stallion surprised P-Valley fans when she stepped onto the Pynk carpet just ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere. Her placement on the show is a no-brainer – since its inception, the show has drawn praise from the music industry for platforming authentic trap music and southern female rappers in particular.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Megan The Stallion, Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thornton and Katori Hall attends STARZ’s “P-Valley” Season 2 Premiere on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

P-Valley has shattered television and streaming records with its second season premiere, growing its audience in excess of 1000% season-over-season.

P-Valley Season 2 airs Sunday nights on STARZ.