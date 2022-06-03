Courtesy of Getty Images

Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.

For most, the collaboration may have come as a pleasant surprise, but it actually wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Cadwallader and Megan Thee Stallion team up. During her recent 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance, where she performed “Plan B” for the first time, Megan and her dancers wore custom Mugler bodysuits designed by Cadwallader, which acted as a foreshadowing moment for the music video release.

Cadwallader has become infamous for his video marketing at Mugler, so it comes to no surprise that the Grammy Award-winning artist trusted him to direct the music video for her latest single. She wore a custom Mugler bodysuit and leggings with a cropped Mugler blazer for the opening scene, which set the tone for the looks to follow.

For the closing scene, it may initially appear that Megan goes nude, but she’s really wearing a flesh-toned bodysuit that blends seamlessly with her skin, along with an extravagant headwear piece designed by Stephen Jones.

Watch the full music video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” ahead.