Martin Lawrence Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Martin Lawrence’s place among the stars has been officially immortalized on a Hollywood landmark, and several of his famous friends were there to support him.

The legendary comedian was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with remarks from fellow comedians Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan, and actresses/collaborators Lynn Whitfield and Tichina Arnold.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (L-R) Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Martin Lawrence on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While accepting his honor, the Bad Boys franchise star was sure to thank the many women who have impacted his life and kept him driven in his career.

“As I stand here very gracious and humble, I would like to give honor to my mom whose continual guidance from above has molded me into the man I am today,” Lawrence said during his acceptance speech. “She instilled the importance of being true to myself and by doing that I have been able to bring laughter to so many.”

“Thank you to my three beautiful daughters, Jasmine, Iyanna, and Amara,” he continued. “The three of you are a part of the best gift given to me. I love you all so very much.”

Actor Martin Lawrence stands on his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star during a ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Giving special thanks to the cast of Martin, his family and friends, and generations of fans, he gave one word of advice before leaving the podium.

“If I could pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace, and humility, and ride it ’til the wheels fall off. Let the doubters RunTellDat.”

Lawrence’s star, the 2,753rd on the Walk of Fame, is located at 6617 Hollywood Boulevard.