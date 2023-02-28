Michael B. Jordan To Recieve Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Michael B. Jordan has secured his permanent place among the stars! The actor, director, and “sexiest man alive” will be honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1, just days before the release of his directorial debut, Creed III.

Creed III costar Jonathan Majors and frequent directorial collaborator Ryan Coogler will each be on hand to speak at the event, dedicating the 2,751st star in Jordan’s honor.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Michael B. Jordan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “CREED III” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

Jordan is already well-recognized as an industry leader invested in bringing social change to Hollywood through his art and philanthropy. On top of his diverse leading man roles in films like Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and the Creed Franchise, through his production company, Outlier Society Productions, he has dedicated himself to bringing inclusive stories from diverse creators to the forefront of entertainment. His company has helmed projects such as OWN’s award-winning David Makes Man, Netflix’s popular family superhero drama Raising Dion, and AMC’c 61st Street starring Courtney B. Vance.

Most recently, Jordan announced the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic in support of the community of his hometown of Newark NJ. The HBCU basketball showcase, presented in partnership with Turner Sports, features an immersive cultural experience highlighting elements of HBCU life and culture including Battle of the Bands, culinary events, and live musical performances, among other activities.

Jordan’s ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at 11:30 AM PT on Hollywood Boulevard, just in front of Funko Hollywood. The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.