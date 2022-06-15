A Look Back At Janet Jackson On The Cover of ESSENCE Over The Years

Today ESSENCE revealed Janet Jackson as the cover star of it’s July/August 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture issue. In the feature story written by Gerrick Kennedy, Jackson, who is headlining this year’s festival, talks about returning to the stage, but the photo spread also marks the singer’s return to the cover of the magazine.

The international superstar and pop icon has been on the cover of ESSENCE eight times in it’s 52-year history, first appearing in 1985, three years after releasing her debut album, Janet Jackson.

As we celebrate Jackson’s latest moment in the spotlight with the mag, here’s a look back at her covers over the past years.

Check out the full lineup for this year’s festival here. For tickets to see Janet Jackson click here.