ESSENCE Festival 2022: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Jazmine Sullivan & More! See The Lineup So Far

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is the country’s biggest celebration of all things Black and beautiful and as we all know, one of our favorite ways to celebrate our excellence is through music.

With 2022 marking the return of the Festival to New Orleans in-person after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, you already know we had to do it big. How big, exactly, you ask?

We’ve got the reigning queen of Hip Hop Nicki Minaj making her ESSENCE Fest debut, entertainment icon Janet Jackson returning to bless the stage, R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan bringing your Heaux Tales playlist to life, comedic superstar Kevin Hart is gearing up to bring alllll the laughs, New Edition ready to get us all on our feet to hit those signature dance moves, and so many more!



So, while you’re getting your looks together, grabbing your tickets and firing up the group chat to lock in your travel plans, scroll down to take a look at the full performers lineup for this year’s Festival so far.



More names to be announced soon. See you in NOLA!

