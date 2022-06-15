Entertainment icon and 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture headliner Janet Jackson has given us more hall-of-fame worthy dance moments than we can count!

While other elements like the trendsetting fashion looks and endless celebrity cameos certainly played a part in making Janet’s videos historic, it’s the unforgettable choreography that stayed with us forever.

Scroll through to see 11 music videos featuring her most iconic dance routines that we still remember to this day, and then be sure to grab your tickets, your 8-counts AND your tribe to see the dance queen herself take over the Superdome stage at ESSENCE Fest!

01 Janet Jackson, “Pleasure Principle”

02 Janet Jackson, “I Get Lonely”

03 Janet Jackson, “Escapade”

04 Janet Jackson, “Miss You Much”

05 Janet Jackson, “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”

06 Janet Jackson, “Control”

07 Janet Jackson, “If”

08 Janet Jackson, “You Want This”

09 Janet Jackson, “Alright”

10 Janet Jackson, “Rhythm Nation”