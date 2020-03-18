In a new video Tuesday, Idris Elba updated his fans on how he is dealing with his coronavirus diagnosis. He also explained why his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, refused to abandon him as instructed by CDC guidelines.

After the actor and DJ revealed that he tested positive with the COVID-19 virus Monday, many fans pointed out that Sabrina appeared at his side in the video, and worried about her safety.

On Monday, Idris said that Sabrina had not shown any symptoms, just like him, and that she was trying to get a test to see if she had contracted the virus that’s affecting thousands around the world.

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side, you know. As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am she did and wanted to, and I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her,” said Idris. “Who am I to turn down my wife’s support?”

“As much as I wanted her to keep safe we presumed that if I had it there’s a likelihood that she would have it too. So we calculated that risk and we decided to be together on it,” he said.

“It really boils down to who you are and what your family are most comfortable with. I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video. It was the most important moment for me,” Idris continued.

The British actor also gave an update on his wife’s health, noting that she’s “good” and “finally managed to get a test, and we’re thankful for that.”

Idris, who received support from many celebrities after his announcement, admitted in a livestream on periscope that “it’s been a mad 24 hours.”

“It was bad because I tested positive, but it was good because it opened a lot of conversation around it,” he added. “It definitely made it more real for me and my family.”

Elba said he remains “OK” and “asymptotic,” but he and his caretakers have been monitoring his status. He added that he was “checking my fever twice a day.”