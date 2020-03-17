Celebrities Send Support To Idris Elba After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Here’s what we know so far: The coronavirus does not discriminate based on status, wealth or economic status. Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to show us this fact after he announced on Twitter Monday that he had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Idris shared that he was exposed to someone who had also tested positive, which prompted him to get tested. Though he does not have any symptoms so far, Elba and his wife (who also appears in the video) are in quarantine in his U.K. home to limit exposing others to the virus.

Following the announcement, fans and celebrities, including Sterling K. Brown and Halle Berry, showered Elba with support.

Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we’re with you!! ♥️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 16, 2020

Take care of yourself, bruh. Thanks for sharing. ✊🏿🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 16, 2020

Holy fuck. Sendin u love brother ❤️❤️ https://t.co/qlwKJOgvHQ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 16, 2020

Thank you, @IdrisElba, for using your platform to educate and inform. No symptoms, but positive. This is so important for us all to understand. You are a teacher in this moment for many who will only listen to someone like you. Blessings, brother. Stay strong and light-filled. https://t.co/biTi8C3x6W — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 16, 2020

Be well @idriselba and thanks for sharing this needed message https://t.co/SdbCktB1FV — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) March 16, 2020

OH NO! Get well soon! https://t.co/KbGBv7AuOe — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, along with NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell have also recently come forward stating they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as tips for taking care of yourselves, your families, and your communities.