Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, died last week alongside his 27-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. He was 30.

According to E! News, a source claimed the pair, who had been dating for more than a year, were found on May 13 by Boyce’s cousin in their Las Vegas condo after he noticed they hadn’t left for Los Angeles as they were planning to do.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” the source told E! News.

Boyce wrote in a recent Instagram post celebrating his birthday that he didn’t think he’d live “to see 30 years old.”

“Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones,” he continued. “What a time to be alive.”

Fans may remember Boyce from his small yet memorable role in Twilight as Tyler. He also appeared in a 2018 short film called Apocalypse.

According to a Facebook post written by Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, Boyce had a lot to live for. In fact, he recently expressed interest in opening a restaurant.

“He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after West Coast rappers. Snoop Dog[g], Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc,” Wayne revealed. “He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Local officials didn’t reveal Boyce and Adepoju’s causes of death, but both cases are still pending.

Gregory is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya while Adepoju is survived by an infant son named Egypt, according to E!