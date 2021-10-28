Frank Ocean’s Best Fashion Moments
Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Nowadays, it’s become commonplace to interact with celebrities and to get an intimate glimpse into their daily lives—we have social media to thank for that. However, there are still a number of celebrities that remain distant. It’s a rare occasion when we see the likes of Beyoncé out and about or when we see a new paparazzi image of Frank Ocean. We could probably count the number of times Ocean has been spotted this year on one hand, but whenever he is caught by the papz or makes a public appearance, he is dressed to the nines.

This year, the “Novacane” singer has satisfied our eye candy craving a bit more than previous years of being completely incognito. He launched his new luxury jewelry brand, Homer, which led to hearing about the latest in Ocean’s life in new interviews and most importantly, new pictures. Ocean also attended this year’s Met Gala in a full Prada ensemble complimented with Homer diamonds and, to add to his mystical aura, he carried a special, robotic friend who was the perfect accessory. In honor of another year round of the sun, we’ve collected the rare images of Frank’s most stylish moments.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Ocean!

01
55th Annual Grammy Awards
Mark Davis/WireImage
02
Met Gala 2014
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
03
In A Graphic Tee, Somewhere In NYC
Robert Kamau/GC Images
04
Spotify’s Inaugural Secret Genius Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
05
Met Gala 2019
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
06
Rare Sighting Wearing Rare Raf Simons
Raymond Hall/GC Images
07
The Back
Raymond Hall/GC Images
08
Met Gala 2021
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
09
The Infamous Bandana At 2012 MTV Video Music Awards
Lester Cohen/WireImage
10
2014 Met Gala After Party
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
11
He’s A Classy Man In Manhattan
Robert Kamau/GC Images
12
Givenchy Show At Paris Fashion Week
Barros Filho/WireImage
13
Paris Fashion Week
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
14
Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Pop-Up In London
Dave Benett/Getty Images
15
55th Annual Grammy Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

