Nothing can stop Diddy’s hustle, but a recent injury has slowed it down. The 50-year-old music mogul announced last week that he would be taking some time off after going under the knife to repair a quadriceps tendon tear in his left leg.

As hospital staff prepared for surgery, Diddy shared the news in a series of videos posted to Instagram.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” he said about the rush procedure, which caused him to miss a scheduled public appearance in San Francisco. “Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

Diddy admitted that the injury stemmed from his accident-prone nature.

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” he shared. “This is unbelievable…I did it to myself by accident.”

“This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad,” Diddy added.

“At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down, take better care of [my] body and eat right—and just stop treating my body like a machine,” he continued.

Luckily, Diddy has a trio of sons to pick up his “slack.” He recently announced that Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs would be stepping into his shoes on MTVs reboot of Making The Band.

“I’m sending my boys on the road to help me find some talented singers for a R&B pop super group!!!!!!!!!!!⁣,” he wrote in the caption of a follow-up Instagram post. “It’s time we bring R&B back, restore that feeling! Music that will touch your souls!!!!!!!⁣”

Bad Boys for life—in sickness and heath.