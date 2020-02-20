‘Making The Band’ Taps Diddy’s Sons For Reboot And Announces Casting Tour Stops

Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

MTV’s reboot of Making the Band is set to be a family affair as Diddy has tapped his sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, and Justin Combs as judges on the new series.

The boys will join Diddy and celebrity choreographer, Making the Band veteran LaurieAnn Gibson as judges as the group hits the road for the show’s casting tour.

The tour will make stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, and New York, where fans will have an opportunity to audition for the judges and experience Making the Band vocal booths that pop up in each city ahead of the casting.

All submissions in the booth can be shared on social media and used to submit auditions online.

Check out the tour stops and dates below.

Casting dates and locations include:

February 28-29: Atlanta, GA

March 7-8: Houston, TX

March 13-14: Charlotte, NC

March 21-22: New York, NY