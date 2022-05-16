Courtesy of Getty Images

Last night, Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted the 2022 Billboard Music Awards that took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If you know anything about a Diddy birthday bash, you know he knows how to not only throw a party but that he also brings an energy that lights up the room – his time on stage as host of the Billboard Board Music Awards was no different.

After walking the carpet in a crisp white tuxedo, Diddy kicked off the night with a medley performance; his brand-new single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, “First Class” with Jack Harlow, and “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with his son Christian Combs and Teyana Taylor.

Throughout the rest of the evening, Diddy made several outfit changes – as an exciting host does – and although each look brought something different to the stage, collectively the looks had a cohesive throughline – monochromatic fashion.

Whether he was wearing black, white, red, brown, or purple, Diddy looked great in every color and made his outfit changes look effortless. See all of Diddy’s looks from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards ahead.

01 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images 02 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images 03 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images 04 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images 05 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images 06 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images 07 2022 Billboard Music Awards Courtesy of Getty Images