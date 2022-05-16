See Your Favorite Stars Stunt On The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Summer may not officially be here yet, but stars packed the heat on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet Sunday night. Hosted by the King of Stunting himself, Diddy, the annual event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Rap faves from Latto, to Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were in attendance along with R&B Queens Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, and Chloe Bailey. And the girls were giving, if we do say so ourselves. We’re not mad at the looks from our favorite fellas either. Click through to see who graced the crowd with their presence.

01 D’Lila, Chance, and Jessie Combs 02 Shenseea 03 Latto 04 Diddy 05 Teyana Taylor 06 Giveon 07 Doja Cat 08 London On Da Track 09 Chloe Bailey 10 Mary J. Blige 11 Zalia and Ty Dolla $ign 12 Megan Thee Stallion 13 Quincy 14 JT and Yung Miami 15 Maxwell 16 Christian Combs 17 French Montana 18 Pusha-T 19 Burna Boy 20 Travis Scott