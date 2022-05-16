See Your Favorite Stars Stunt On The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Summer may not officially be here yet, but stars packed the heat on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet Sunday night. Hosted by the King of Stunting himself, Diddy, the annual event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Rap faves from Latto, to Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were in attendance along with R&B Queens Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, and Chloe Bailey. And the girls were giving, if we do say so ourselves. We’re not mad at the looks from our favorite fellas either. Click through to see who graced the crowd with their presence.
D’Lila, Chance, and Jessie Combs
Shenseea
Latto
Diddy
Teyana Taylor
Giveon
Doja Cat
London On Da Track
Chloe Bailey
Mary J. Blige
Zalia and Ty Dolla $ign
Megan Thee Stallion
Quincy
JT and Yung Miami
Maxwell
Christian Combs
French Montana
Pusha-T
Burna Boy
Travis Scott