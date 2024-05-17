Video Surfaces of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Physically Assaulting Cassie Ventura

attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

A hotel surveillance video allegedly depicting Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been procured exclusively by CNN.

The clip, dated March 5, 2016, compiles multiple angles of CCTV footage from the hallway of the Intercontinental Century City. Ventura is seen in a hoodie and leggings, a purse and a tote bag in tow, exiting a hotel room barefoot and placing on her shoes at the elevator. Moments later, Combs is seen running after her in nothing but a towel, before snatching her back by the neck, slamming her to the ground, kicking her twice, then seemingly attempting to drag her back to their hotel room.

After Ventura rises, she gathers items off the floor near the elevator then picks up the hallway courtesy phone. Combs returns and appears to shove Ventura out of frame. He takes a seat in one of the chairs placed near the elevator bank, picks up an object on the table, and forcefully tosses it in the direction that Ventura is last seen.

Ventura reportedly declined to provide a comment to CNN regarding the video.

The footage directly corroborates a claim documented in Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit against her former boss and ex-boyfriend, which alleged multiple instances of physical abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking throughout their decade-long relationship.

In the suit, Ventura alleged that sometime around March 2016, Combs got “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.” She attempted to leave the hotel room after he fell asleep, however, according to the filing, he awoke and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.”

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” the complaint continued.

Ventura received an undisclosed settlement amount from Combs just one day after filing her suit.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, told CNN. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The footage can be seen in full HERE.