Did You Know All Of Your British Baes Are Friends?

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Nobody was more excited about Daniel Kaluuya’s win at the Academy Awards on Sunday night than the star’s loved ones, which include his friends from across the pond. Many were in Los Angeles during Oscars weekend to meet up with the Judas and the Black Messiah star and also helped him celebrate his big win. They included fellow actor Damson Idris, footballer Daniel Sturridge, rappers Dave and Giggs. After Kaluuya’s win on Sunday, other British stars who call him friend also showed him some deserved love.

Instagram

It was heartwarming to see the show of support. It was also nice to see that the friends are all quite easy on the eyes.

The star’s friend group goes deep, and looks good. Check out how he’s connected to the following fine fellas.