Did You Know All Of Your British Baes Are Friends?

Nobody was more excited about Daniel Kaluuya’s win at the Academy Awards on Sunday night than the star’s loved ones, which include his friends from across the pond. Many were in Los Angeles during Oscars weekend to meet up with the Judas and the Black Messiah star and also helped him celebrate his big win. They included fellow actor Damson Idris, footballer Daniel Sturridge, rappers Dave and Giggs. After Kaluuya’s win on Sunday, other British stars who call him friend also showed him some deserved love.
It was heartwarming to see the show of support. It was also nice to see that the friends are all quite easy on the eyes.
The star’s friend group goes deep, and looks good. Check out how he’s connected to the following fine fellas.
Damson Idris
The Peckham-born actor who stars in FX’s “Snowfall” stayed close to Daniel Kaluuya throughout Oscars weekend. The two even playfully argued about who the CEO of the DSS (“Dark Skin Society” as they called it) is.
Dave
The acclaimed British rapper (who won Album of the Year and the Mercury Prize for his album “Psychodrama”) and Streatham native hung out with the handsome gents in LA.
Daniel Sturridge
A footballer who previously played for Liverpool, the handsome Daniel Sturridge was also part of UK linkup crew. We couldn’t help but notice him in his shades.
Not3s
The Hackney-born rapper got in on the fun, declaring it was he who was the true CEO of the DDS.
Giggs
Another Peckham native, the popular rapper hung out with the guys and enjoyed a star-studded dinner with Drake while in LA.
John Boyega
An award-winning actor in his own right (he just won a Golden Globe during awards season), John Boyega has been showing love to his friend Daniel Kaluuya for some time now. He said of the Oscar win, “King Kaluuya showing us what is possible.”
Bashy
While Ashley Thomas, or rapper and actor Bashy, wasn’t in LA to link up with the UK cuties, the handsome “Them” star is a friend of Kaluuya’s and celebrated his Oscar win on Instagram.
Anthony Welsh
The West London native and gorgeous actor is friend of Kaluuya’s and Bashy, and he also took to IG to celebrate the Oscar win. Did we mention already that he’s gorgeous? Goodness!
Kano
The actor and grime rapper, a friend and co-star of Bashy’s on the hit series “Top Boy,” Kano also showed love to Kaluuya on his win. We think he’s quite dreamy, too.
Ashley Walters
The star of “Top Boy,” and a friend of Kano and Kaluuya’s, the handsome Ashley Walters said of the Oscar win, “This is what it’s all about.”