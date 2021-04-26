Daniel Kaluuya Sweeps Award Season With Best Supporting Actor Oscar Win

Getty

With his Best Supporting Actor win at this year’s 93rd Academy Awards, Daniel Kaluuya owned Awards Season 2021.

The British actor nabbed a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, British Academy Film Award, and now Oscar for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in the Charles King and Ryan Coogler-produced film Judas and the Black Messiah. In accepting his award tonight, the 32-year-old said thanked God, saying, “I wouldn’t be here without your guidance.”

Kaluuya was up against fellow Judas costar Lakeith Stanfield and well as Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) for an unprecedentedly melanated Best Supporting Actor category. During his speech, the London native said, “I share this with the gift that is Lakeith Stanfield; the light that is Dominique Fishback.”

Echoing sentiments he shared with us on the heels of his Golden Globe win, Kaluuya said of Chairman Hampton and the Black Panther Party, “They showed me how to love myself, and with that love they overflowed it to the Black community and to all communities.”

Seemingly holding himself back from tears, the London native made it clear he’ll also be making time to enjoy his first Academy Award win. “We got work to do he said before joking, “Tuesday morning, ‘cuz tonight I’m going up. We gotta celebrate life man because we’re breathing we’re walking.”