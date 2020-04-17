Getty Images

DeRay Mckesson has tested positive for COVID 19. The activist and author revealed Thursday that he contracted the virus that’s now affection millions of people worldwide.

“I just tested positive for COVID-19. I lost my sense of taste about a week ago —a mild symptom, the doctor said. Quarantine has now turned into isolation,” he wrote on Twitter.

The activist also reported that his condition was already beginning to improve.

”Luckily, taste is beginning to come back. The doc expects me to recover fully, told me to call if I have any chest pains,” he continued.

Mckesson used his situation as a way to spread information about resources for others impacted by the virus.

“If you have questions or (think you) have symptoms, call 478-29-COVID to be linked with the support nearest to you. #WhileAtHome,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Mckesson is just one of the more than 670,000 people in the U.S. who have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

We hope he gets better soon!