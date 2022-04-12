Stars Dazzle Down South On The CMT Awards Red Carpet

Country Music TV held its annual celebration and honors of popular country music on Monday night.
Stars gathered at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium for performances, awards, and tributes, all hosted by New Orleans’ own Anthony Mackie.
Stars like R&B great Monica, host and interviewer Gayle King, country collab veteran Nelly, and rising country superstar Mickey Guyton were on hand to accept and present honors and take the stage in performance.
Take a look at the glitz and glam on the CMT Awards red carpet below:
01
Monica
02
Anthony Mackie
03
Anthony Mackie
04
Gayle King
05
Karamo Brown
06
City Spud, Nelly
07
Kimmi Chex and Jason White
08
Reyna Roberts
09
Jimmie Allen
10
Sacha
11
Camille Parker
12
Mickey Guyton
13
Brittney Spencer
14
BRELAND
15
Rissi Palmer
16
Chapel Hart