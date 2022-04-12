Stars Dazzle Down South On The CMT Awards Red Carpet

Country Music TV held its annual celebration and honors of popular country music on Monday night.

Stars gathered at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium for performances, awards, and tributes, all hosted by New Orleans’ own Anthony Mackie.

Stars like R&B great Monica, host and interviewer Gayle King, country collab veteran Nelly, and rising country superstar Mickey Guyton were on hand to accept and present honors and take the stage in performance.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 11: (L-R) Camille Parker, Jimmie Allen, and Gayle King attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

Take a look at the glitz and glam on the CMT Awards red carpet below:

