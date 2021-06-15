Moses Robinson/WireImage/Getty Images

Monica has a 16-year-old on her hands and as usual, we’re wondering where the time went.

The singer and her ex, rapper Rocko, came together to celebrate the Sweet 16 of their eldest son, Rodney (he is a rapper by the way, going by Rodneyy). To ring in the very important birthday, they went all out, putting together a “Benihana Backyard” party and inviting all of Rodney’s friends. If you’re wondering what makes for the birthday version of a Japanese steakhouse celebration, the party included a hibachi grill, the teen’s favorite food, Japanese-inspired performers and decor (fans, lanterns), and board-breaking as seen in traditional Japanese martial arts schools. Other fun additions that were present include axe throwing, fire dancers and funnel cakes (a truck was on hand to make them). “R16” was everywhere, including on T-shirts, sweet treats and decorations. Atlanta-based event planner Jasmine Shah put together the fête, which certainly put a big smile on the teen’s face.

The biggest moment from the party came when Rodney was gifted a Tesla as a present from his mom and dad. The look on his face when the car pulls in makes that clear. But the party as a whole seemed to be one the teen won’t soon forget. Swipe through for all the fun that was captured in photos and video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Shah | The Design Girl (@ideaeventstyle) Loading the player... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise)

As mentioned, Rodney is Monica and Rocko’s first son. His party was some time after his actual birthday, as he was born May 21, 2005. The former couple also have a son named Romelo who is 13. Monica’s third child is daughter Laiyah, 7, from her marriage to Shannon Brown.

Time has certainly flown. It didn’t seem that long ago that her firstborn was a little kid, sitting courtside with her at basketball games, coming out on stage with her at concerts. In case you don’t remember those times, we’ve shared a few adorable photos of him below from over the years as the birthday boy inches closer to adulthood.