Keke Palmer/Instagram

Halloween is a time to be creative, get in the spooky spirit, and think outside the box. Although not everyone loves the holiday and would want to participate, thank goodness we can rely on *extra* celebrity parents to help carry the load and go all out. We rounded up some of our favorite celebrity family costumes over the years. Everyone from Beyoncé and her family to The Currys have enjoyed getting clever with their costumes; from recreating characters from television shows to popular movie characters, these celebrities consistently push the envelope. Here are some of the best family costumes from over the years.

Melanie Fiona and her Family in 2023:

Keke Palmer and her newborn in 2023:

Kim Kardashian and North West in 2023:

Beyonce and her Brood in 2022:

Tia Mowry and her Children in 2022:

Toya and her Family in 2022:

Kandi Burruss with Ace and Blaze Tucker in 2020:

The Currys in 2020:

The Wades in 2020:

Tabitha and Choyce Brown in 2021:

Cardi B and Kulture in 2021:

Ciara and Russell Wilson in 2018: