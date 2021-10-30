7 Fun Celebrity And Influencer Family Halloween Costumes

Instagram

Since most holidays in 2020 were basically cancelled, many people are ready to go all out this year. And rightfully so. If nothing else, the last 19 months have illuminated how precious our loved ones are, as well as the importance of enjoying life’s simple things. So, whether you’ve been planning your family’s Halloween costumes since summer or you only started brainstorming outfit ideas this week (no judgment here, sis) but want to go big, you’ll be inspired, humored or just plain entertained by the unforgettable Halloween moments we’ve rounded up for you from some of your favorite – and creative – celebrity and influencer families. Enjoy!

The Wades

In 2020, actress Gabrielle Union daughter Kaavia, husband Dwyane Wade and a loved one dressed up as “S’mores to go!”

Jocelyn Delk Adams and Family

In 2020, award-winning pastry chef and lifestyle influencer Jocelyn Delk Adams, aka Grandbaby Cakes, and her adorable family dressed as a popular fast food chain combo meal.

The Lewis Family™️

In 2020, Instagram faves The Lewis Family™️ went all out as characters from the beloved animated movie, 101 Dalmatians.

An ode to Johnny Depp & Tim Burton at the same time …. The Hatter & Edwariana Scissorhands…… Costumes & Makeup: @lahluvie Photo: @cyndiibee_ Posted by Monica on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Monica and Laiyah Brown

R&B songstress Monica and her kids do Halloween very, very well. One of our favorite looks was when she dressed up as the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland and daughter Laiyah dressed as Edward Scissorhands (make that Edwariana) for Halloween in 2018.

Ciara, Russell Wilson and Kiddos

In 2018, pop star Ciara, husband NFL player Russell Wilson, son Future and daughter Sienna dressed as the butt-kicking Nakia and other fun characters from the Marvel film, Black Panther. #WakandaForever

The Carters

Royalty anyone? Musical icons Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy won Halloween in 2015 as characters from the classic comedy, Coming to America.

The Currys

In 2019, Steph and Ayesha Curry and their brood (Riley, Ryan and Canon) went all out, dressing up as characters from Toy Story.