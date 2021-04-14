9 Relatable Black Mommy Influencers We Love To Follow

Instagram

Until recently, the Instagram parenting world suffered from a disappointing lack of representation. Sponsored content was full of White mom influencers and social media advertisements typically featured White families. Fast forward to 2021: Black mothers are making a distinct mark on the digital influencer world.

These savvy sisters help normalize conversations around caring for a special needs child, parenting during a pandemic (It ain’t for the weak!), the Black maternal health crisis and more tough topics. And yes they bless us with the occasional hilarious meme because Black moms deserve to laugh too. ESSENCE curated a list of must-follow “Mommy Influencers”. These moms are raising infants to teenagers and everything in between, live in large urban cities to small, quaint suburbs, are both blissfully married and single and satisfied. There is one constant in all of their content: an undeniable love for their children.