9 Relatable Black Mommy Influencers We Love To Follow

Until recently, the Instagram parenting world suffered from a disappointing lack of representation. Sponsored content was full of White mom influencers and social media advertisements typically featured White families. Fast forward to 2021: Black mothers are making a distinct mark on the digital influencer world.
These savvy sisters help normalize conversations around caring for a special needs child, parenting during a pandemic (It ain’t for the weak!), the Black maternal health crisis and more tough topics. And yes they bless us with the occasional hilarious meme because Black moms deserve to laugh too. ESSENCE curated a list of must-follow “Mommy Influencers”. These moms are raising infants to teenagers and everything in between, live in large urban cities to small, quaint suburbs, are both blissfully married and single and satisfied. There is one constant in all of their content: an undeniable love for their children.
01
Mattie James @themattiejames
This wife and mom of three who began blogging as a sporadic hobby now collaborates with major household names like Pottery Barn Kids and Porsche. She also teaches often sold-out classes on ways to monetize social media content to other creative women. We love how the former Miss Liberia USA prioritizes the importance of self-care, something most mothers understandably tend to neglect.
What can’t Jodie Patterson do? The mother of five, author, beauty brand founder and trans-rights activist is a force to be reckoned with. Patterson is an active LGBTQI advocate who has been recognized for her bold activism by the likes of Hillary Clinton and GLAAD. We especially appreciate how she unapologetically fights for the rights of trans children in the Black community.
A #boymom of two, Sopha’s IG feed is part spiritual guidance, part fashion inspo and part wholesome ‘ole family goodness. Her Live Deeply Rooted platform provides a safe place where followers can be vulnerable, sharing their highs and lows, the struggles and the victories in their lives without judgement or shame.
Ashley and her fun family are a refreshing display of an interracial family navigating the ups and downs of life. The unapologetic tatted up married mother of three seamlessly downloads about the harsh reality of raising proud Black children in America while posting sponsored content for major corporations like Honda.
As a successful mompreneur and mother of three who was homeschooling long before the COVID pandemic, St. Vil is more than qualified to be a leading influencer in the parenting space. Now, the digital creator and social media coach is sharing #kidpreneur tips too as her children launch their own successful businesses.
In between posting playful dance videos, stylish fashion and beauty lewks and tasty recipes with cooking demos, this mom of three teams up with her pal and fellow mompreneur Jessica Alba for even more refreshing content. Lizzy has the unique ability to connect to other modern mamas like herself in a way that feels both inspirational and aspirational.
This hilarious mother of three sons knows how to keep her content fresh and exciting. Whether posting about a much-needed family getaway, the challenges of balancing motherhood and marriage or the reality of dancing to trap music in the car after school drop off, Haynes encourages mothers to chase their dreams and have hella fun doing it!
Being a mom to multiples requires a special kind of patience and endurance. Kayla Eubanks, mom to twin boys, clearly has the right stuff. From practical fitness tips to advice on incorporating Black History knowledge into your at-home education curriculum, Eubanks offers a welcoming addition of positivity with her timely content.
Shay fills her posts with an abundance of enviable fashion and home décor inspiration, not to mention sponsored content in conjunction with huge brands such as Pantene and Walmart, yet this mother of three is much more than a stylish muse. She also shares practical tips like urging new moms not to trip over unsolicited parenting advice.